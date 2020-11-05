HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 (14 confirmed and three probable), Clarion County reported 10 new cases (four confirmed and six probable) and Forest County reported one new probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 376 cases (280 confirmed and 96 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 287 cases (207 confirmed and 80 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 20 cases (16 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Thursday, raising the county's deaths total to 28.
The county also reported 38 new confirmed cases and one probable case that was subtracted, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,264 cases (1,067 confirmed and 197 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported an additional virus-related death on Wednesday, raising the county's deaths total to four.
The county also reported 18 new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 668 cases (533 confirmed and 135 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 2,900 new statewide positive cases, 105 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 220,566 (209,348 confirmed and 11,218 probable). There are 12,747 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily cases increase is the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks four consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and nine of the past 10 days.
There also have been 30 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 186 days.
— Statewide, there were 47 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 8,937, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, is now showing 23 new resident cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County. The county now has 28 resident cases and one employee case at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also shows Clarion County reported one new resident case at one additional unnamed facility. The county now has 20 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
Forest County on Thursday showed its first resident case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart. The county continues to show one employee case at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 26,902 resident cases and 5,785 cases among employees for a total of 32,687 cases at 1,100 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,860 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 29 and Wednesday is 288,689, including 16,992 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,357. Statewide, there have been 2,391,336 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."