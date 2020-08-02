HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but Clarion County added one new case on Saturday.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 76 cases (73 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 62 cases (46 confirmed and 16 probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County reported seven additional cases on Sunday and eight on Saturday, the state said. The county now has 348 cases (305 confirmed and 43 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new case on Sunday and two new cases on Saturday, giving the county 127 total (108 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 654 new statewide positive cases, 234 fewer than the number of new cases reported Saturday, raising the total to 113,590 (110,416 confirmed and 3,174 probable). There are 8,311 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Sunday marks the fifth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 82nd in the past 91.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area over the weekend.
Statewide, there were five additional deaths reported Sunday and 15 on Saturday, pushing the total to 7,209.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,603 resident cases and 3,979 cases among employees, for a total of 23,582 cases at 857 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional four deaths were reported Sunday and two on Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,910.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 26 and Saturday is 154,617, including 6,165 positive results, according to the state.
— Patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure are considered probable cases, the state said.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,533. Statewide, there have been 1,130,979 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).