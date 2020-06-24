HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday said no additional COVID-19 cases were reported from the tri-county area.
For the 11th consecutive day, the state said, cases in Venango and Forest counties held. Venango County has 17 total cases — 14 confirmed and three probable — and Forest County has seven total cases — five confirmed and two probable.
The state said Clarion County has 33 total cases, all confirmed.
However, the state said, Crawford County reported five new cases to give it 48 total — 36 confirmed and 12 probable. Mercer County reported one new case to give it 120 total — 107 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Wednesday, 495 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 83,191 cases — 80,810 confirmed and 2,381 probable — with 6,303 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Wednesday is 15 fewer than the number of new cases reported Tuesday.
The number of new cases also marks the 45th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 49th in the past 53.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Wednesday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Wednesday, there were 54 additional deaths reported — 16 above the number of new deaths reported Tuesday — pushing the total to 6,515.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state confirmed there is a discrepancy in regard to information that has been reported on Clarion County. As of press time, a clarification had not been received.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 17,394 resident cases and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
The state said there were 57 new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Wednesday — 36 above the number reported Tuesday — bringing the total to 4,467.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,102, according to the state. Statewide, there are 608,217 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Wednesday reported the hospital had collected 600 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 268 at the hospital, and that 332 were for out-patients. A total of eight tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,448 total tests through Tuesday, including 971 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 39 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital had one in-patient confirmed with having the virus.