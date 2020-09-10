HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 74 cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable); Clarion County stands at 107 cases (96 confirmed and 11 probable); and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable), bringing the total to 241 cases (212 confirmed and 29 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five new confirmed cases. The county now has 617 total cases (544 confirmed and 73 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 587 new statewide positive cases, 344 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 141,877 (137,803 confirmed and 4,074 probable). There are 9,968 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks the seventh consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 120th in the past 130.
Statewide there were 15 new deaths reported, raising the total to 7,820, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,644 resident cases and 4,702 cases among employees for a total of 26,346 at 946 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,280 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 3 and Wednesday is 144,379, including 5,679 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,704. Statewide, there have been 1,639,349 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."