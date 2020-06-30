HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday said no new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable), Clarion County is steady at 34 total cases (all confirmed) and Forest County is firm at seven total cases (five confirmed and two probable), according to the state.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported four additional cases, pushing that county to 140 total cases (121 confirmed and 19 probable). Crawford County holds at 53 total cases (42 confirmed and 11 probable).
Statewide on Tuesday, 618 new cases were reported — 126 above the number reported Monday — to raise the total number of cases to 86,606 (84,130 confirmed and 2,476 probable). There are 6,569 cases among health care workers.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday marks the 51st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 55th in the past 59.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Tuesday. Statewide, there were 35 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,649.
In nursing home and personal care facilities, the state said there were no resident or employee cases reported from the tri-county area.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,735 resident cases and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
The state said there were eight additional statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Tuesday, raising the total to 4,539.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,356, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 677,581 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."