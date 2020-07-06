HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, after about a weeklong period in which total cases increased by about one-third in both Venango and Clarion counties.
According to the state, Venango County stands at 27 total cases (17 confirmed and 10 probable) and Clarion County remains at 48 total cases (46 confirmed and two probable).
Forest County has held firm at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable) since April 16, when the county reported two additional cases.
In addition, the state said, both Mercer and Crawford counties reported four additional cases on Monday. Mercer County now has 158 total cases (137 confirmed and 21 probable), and Crawford County now has 70 total cases (57 confirmed and 13 probable).
Statewide on Monday, 450 new cases were reported — 29 fewer than what had been reported Sunday — to raise the total number of cases to 90,304 (87,705 confirmed and 2,599 probable), according to the state. There are 6,824 cases among health care workers.
The number of new cases reported Monday marks the second consecutive day of fewer than 500 additional cases, and the 57th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 61st in the past 65.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Monday. A death in the tri-county area was last reported by the state on May 18, when the state announced Clarion County reported its second death.
Statewide, there was one additional death reported Monday, pushing the total to 6,754.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state on Monday reported Clarion County has five resident cases and three employee cases at one facility. On Sunday, the state had reported six resident cases and two employee cases at one facility.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,933 resident cases and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
The state said one additional death was reported Monday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,593.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 750 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 430 at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of nine tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one COVID-19 in-patient.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,710 total tests through Sunday, including 1,132 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 47 tests were positive for the virus and approximately 52 results were pending.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital had two COVID-19 in-patients, one confirmed as having the virus and the other suspected of having it.