HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced there were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 83 total cases (66 confirmed and 17 probable), Clarion County stands at 116 total cases (102 confirmed and 14 probable) and Forest County is firm at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new cases (two confirmed and three probable). The county now has 298 total cases (253 confirmed and 45 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new deaths which raised the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 16. The county also reported three new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county 705 total cases (629 confirmed and 76 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 898 new statewide positive cases, 64 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 152,544 (147,862 confirmed and 4,682 probable). There are 10,484 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks four consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 130 of the past 143.
Statewide, there were 39 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,062, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative data compiled since March 6 continue to show Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation with five resident cases of COVID-19.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics continue to list nine resident cases and 10 employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Wednesday with data reported to DHS as of Monday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,443 resident cases and 4,926 cases among employees for a total of 27,369 cases at 967 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,396 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 16 and Tuesday is 181,386, including 5,432 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,446. Statewide, there have been 1,790,412 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."