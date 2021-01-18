Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said four of those deaths were reported from Clarion County and the other death from Venango County, raising Clarion County’s total deaths to 62 and Venango County’s total deaths to 64.
According to the state, Forest County reported 143 confirmed cases, Venango County reported 15 new cases (14 confirmed and one probable), and Clarion County reported nine new cases (eight confirmed and one probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 730 cases (679 confirmed and 51 probable). The county's total number of virus-related deaths stands at nine.
Virus-related cases and deaths reported by SCI Forest to the state Department of Corrections factor into Forest County's totals.
As of Monday, the DOC dashboard continues to report 165 active cases among inmates and 10 active cases among employees. As of Jan. 12, according to documentation from the DOC, the facility has 201 cumulative inmate positive cases and one death.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,922 cases (2,403 confirmed and 519 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,346 cases (1,547 confirmed and 799 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 114 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 31 new cases (26 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,596 cases (4,549 confirmed and 1,047 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 193 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 23 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 7,018 cases (5,700 confirmed and 1,318 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 4,045 new statewide positive cases, 1,978 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 771,845 (681,461 confirmed and 90,384 probable). There are 21,780 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,614 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 945 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 80 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 19,390, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 17,526. Statewide, there have been 3,481,716 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County added three resident cases. The county now has 239 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County also added three resident cases. The county now has 220 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 59,780 resident cases and 11,184 cases among employees for a total of 70,964 cases at 1,520 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 10,022 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,026 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,318 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,742 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (eight confirmed and four suspected). Three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."