HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday said COVID-19 cases held steady for the 12th consecutive day in both Venango and Forest counties, and Clarion County cases held steady for the past two days.
Venango County has 17 total cases — 14 confirmed and three probable, Forest County has seven total cases — five confirmed and two probable, and Clarion County has 33 cases — all confirmed — the state reported.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported six new cases to give it 126 total — 109 confirmed and 17 probable — and Crawford County reported two additional cases to give it 50 total — 38 confirmed and 12 probable.
Statewide on Thursday, 579 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 83,770 cases — 81,374 confirmed and 2,396 probable — with 6,341 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Thursday is 84 above the number of new cases reported Wednesday.
The number of new cases marks the 46th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 50th in the past 54.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Thursday, according to the state. In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 39 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,557.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, no virus cases have been reported among residents or employees from Venango and Forest counties.
The state continues to say there is a discrepancy in regard to information that has been reported on Clarion County.
According to an email to the newspaper from a Department of Health spokesperson, "facilities have been ordered over a month ago to report accurate, complete and cumulative data to the department. The department is working to ensure that is done."
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,454 resident cases and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties.
The state said there were four additional statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Thursday, bringing the total to 4,471.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,126, according to the state. Statewide, there are 621,031 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."