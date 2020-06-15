HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday said no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and 3 probable; Clarion County stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County holds at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported one new case. That county now has 115 cases, 102 confirmed and 13 probable. Crawford County stands at 36 cases, 29 confirmed and seven probable.
Statewide on Monday, 323 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 79,121 — 76,883 confirmed and 2,238 probable — with 5,996 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Monday is 13 fewer than the number of new cases reported Sunday and marks the seventh day out of eight in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of new cases also marks the 36th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 40th in the past 44.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Monday, according to the state. In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Monday, there were 28 additional deaths reported, which is 24 over the number of new deaths reported Sunday, pushing the total to 6,243.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,612 resident cases and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
According to the state, there were no new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Monday, and the total stands at 4,268. On Sunday, there were 19 new deaths reported from long-term care facilities.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 74%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,720, according to the state. Statewide, there are 513,909 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,259 total tests through Sunday, including 862 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 38 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, there are no COVID-19 in-patients at Clarion Hospital.