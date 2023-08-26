Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
Duane “Pat” Patterson, a physical education teacher at Oil City for 24 years and the Oilers’ football coach for eight years from 1969-76, died in March 2022 at the age of 86, and Friday’s tribute has been in the works since then.
Following the National Anthem by the Oiler band, Bryan Schwab, a former student of Patterson’s and later a friend and colleague, introduced Patterson’s sons and several other former students and close friends.
Patterson’s sons, Dan and Mike, both spoke briefly.
Dan Patterson recalled one of his father’s favorite sayings was “You normally get what you deserve,” which he explained could be either something positive or negative.
“You’re getting what you deserve tonight, Dad,” Dan Patterson added.
Mike Patterson said his father would be proud to see the legacy he left. He also noted that behind every great man is a great woman as he also paid tribute to his mother, Gussie, who he said was “our stability.”
Dave McFadden, an Oil City High School graduate who also was a student of Patterson’s, called Patterson a “superhero” and said the evening was just the beginning of honoring his legacy.
A Coach Pat Patterson Foundation will be launched in the coming months, McFadden said.
Following the remarks, about 35 or 40 people, including Patterson’s sons and grandchildren and current Oil City football players, took the challenge of doing 22 push-ups in honor of Pat Patterson before the football game.
Patterson was known for giving students 22 push-ups as a motivational consequence.
A great cheer went up from the crowd gathered in the stands when they had finished.
The clouds threatened rain, but largely held off, though a few drops fell after the tribute.
The new scoreboard panel for the high school football field/athletic complex that honors Pat Patterson was installed last year, but the ceremony had to be postponed until Friday.
The new panel says “The Coach Pat Patterson Complex” above “Welcome To The Oil Field.”