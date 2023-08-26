Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Duane “Pat” Patterson, a physical education teacher at Oil City for 24 years and the Oilers’ football coach for eight years from 1969-76, died in March 2022 at the age of 86, and Friday’s tribute has been in the works since then.

Following the National Anthem by the Oiler band, Bryan Schwab, a former student of Patterson’s and later a friend and colleague, introduced Patterson’s sons and several other former students and close friends.

Patterson’s sons, Dan and Mike, both spoke briefly.

Dan Patterson recalled one of his father’s favorite sayings was “You normally get what you deserve,” which he explained could be either something positive or negative.

“You’re getting what you deserve tonight, Dad,” Dan Patterson added.

Mike Patterson said his father would be proud to see the legacy he left. He also noted that behind every great man is a great woman as he also paid tribute to his mother, Gussie, who he said was “our stability.”

Dave McFadden, an Oil City High School graduate who also was a student of Patterson’s, called Patterson a “superhero” and said the evening was just the beginning of honoring his legacy.

A Coach Pat Patterson Foundation will be launched in the coming months, McFadden said.

Following the remarks, about 35 or 40 people, including Patterson’s sons and grandchildren and current Oil City football players, took the challenge of doing 22 push-ups in honor of Pat Patterson before the football game.

Patterson was known for giving students 22 push-ups as a motivational consequence.

A great cheer went up from the crowd gathered in the stands when they had finished.

The clouds threatened rain, but largely held off, though a few drops fell after the tribute.

The new scoreboard panel for the high school football field/athletic complex that honors Pat Patterson was installed last year, but the ceremony had to be postponed until Friday.

The new panel says “The Coach Pat Patterson Complex” above “Welcome To The Oil Field.”

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'
Free

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Franklin High band ready for new year
Free

Franklin High band ready for new year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

Change coming on OC South Side business scene
Free

Change coming on OC South Side business scene

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town
Free

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

Reno hears update on water dilemma
Free

Reno hears update on water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals
Free

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek
Free

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled
Free

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
Free

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note
Free

Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths
Free

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.

Free

Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening
Free

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed

Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape
Free

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library
Free

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.