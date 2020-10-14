Trick-or-Treat Times 2020

Clarion Borough - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Cranberry - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Farmington Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Franklin - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Irwin Township - 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Knox Borough - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Knox Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
New Bethlehem - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Oakland Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Oil City - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Paint Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Pinegrove Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
President Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Rimersburg - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Rockland Twp. - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Shippenville - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
Tionesta Borough - 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
This list will be updated as more times and dates are announced.