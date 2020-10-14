Trick-or-Treat Times 2020

Clarion Borough - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Cranberry - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Farmington Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Franklin - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Irwin Township - 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Knox Borough - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Knox Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

New Bethlehem - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Oakland Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Oil City - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Paint Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Pinegrove Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

President Township - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Rimersburg - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Rockland Twp. - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Shippenville - 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

Tionesta Borough - 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

This list will be updated as more times and dates are announced.

