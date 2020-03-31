President Donald Trump has declared Pennsylvania a federal disaster area, opening up federal funding for the state's fight against the coronavirus. Trump's declaration came after Gov. Tom Wolf applied to have Pennsylvania join other states that have declared a disaster.
The president's declaration makes federal funding available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state affected by COVID-19.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further assessments, according to a news release from the White House.