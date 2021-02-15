HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. today.

At that time, Tier 1 of the state’s weather-event, vehicle-restriction plan will be in effect the entire length of Interstate 76 (Turnpike’s main line) and all extensions.

In the west, those include Turnpike 43 (Mon-Fayette Expressway), Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass), Turnpike 576 (Southern Beltway) and Toll 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway).

In the east, that includes Interstate 276, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 (Northeastern Extension).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted:

—\!q Tractors without trailers.

— Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

— Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

— Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

— Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

— Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

— School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices (ATD’s).

— Motorcycles.

