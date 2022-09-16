Two Mile to host fall regatta

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association and the park will host the races on the lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
“For us in the north, it’s pretty much the end of the season,” said Brian Williams, commodore at the Outboard Racing Association. “There will be more races farther south in the Carolinas and Florida, where it’s a little warmer, but up here, the boat-racing season usually goes from Memorial Day to the end of September,” he added.
This marks the third year that outboard racers are returning to Two Mile for a second race in the fall. The Outboard Racing Association has hosted spring races every year for 25 years.
While both the spring and fall races were scrubbed in 2020 due to COVID lockdowns, both were held in 2019 and 2021.
“We don’t usually go to a venue twice, but Two Mile really wanted us to come back, and we had done some fall races years ago. Various things came up so we stopped doing it, but we’re getting it started again,” Williams said.
He noted that the race will be very similar to the one in the spring — “same people, same everything” — although perhaps slightly smaller than the springtime race.
“It tends not to be as big because in the spring, everyone is excited and ready to go and to travel farther, whereas at the end of the season people are getting tired and don’t want to travel as much,” Williams said. “We’re trying to build up this race to be as big as the one in the spring.”
Williams added that the regatta this fall is also the Northeast Divisional championship for one of the racing categories — modified outboard.
“We’ve had other divisional championships before, but this is the first one we’ve done in the fall,” Williams said.
About 100 racers and crew are expected to show up for the race, Williams estimated, and he is hoping for better weather than the event experienced last year.
“We’ve raced in bad weather, but last year, unfortunately the wind blew too much and it was unsafe to race,” he said, adding that it’s one of the first times it has happened at that lake.
“Hopefully we’ll have better luck this year and we’ll be able to have a good end to our boating season,” Williams said.
The event is free to the public, and they are “more than welcome to come to the beach and see the boats and talk to the racers,” Williams said.
Spectators must sign an insurance waiver and wear a wristband to enter the pit area on the beach.
“Two Mile have been phenomenal sponsors helping us do everything,” he said. “We’re hoping to end the season as good as it started.”