Gloria Campbell Dunkle, a 1980 graduate of Union High School, will be the featured speaker during the school's commencement on Wednesday, June 3. At Union, she was active in sports, cheerleading and musicals. Dunkle graduated from IUP in 1984 with a B.S. in Marketing. She went on to work for several large companies in the gift industry, traveling extensively for her various sales management positions. Semi-retired now, Dunkle enjoys cooking, gardening and Pickleball.
