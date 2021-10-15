A Union soldier in a famous Civil War photo is likely buried in Oil City, where his descendants still live.

David Donze said the saga of genealogy research that has stretched 10 years began when a cousin showed him where Jerome Donze, his great-great-grandfather, was buried in the old St. Joseph cemetery on the North Side of Oil City near Grove Hill Cemetery.

David Donze, who noticed Civil War information on Jerome’s tombstone, also went by Jeremiah and Jerry. His tombstone says J.N. Donze, but the family hasn’t been able to ascertain what the N. stands for, David Donze added.

They requested his Civil War records from the National Archives and combed through the nearly 90 pages of documentation the government sent them, Jodi Donze, who is David Donze’s wife, said. The Donzes own Best Printing in Oil City.

“It’s fascinating, the records tell the exact time and date, the officer in charge and where he was wounded,” David Donze said.

While looking at online photos from the Civil War one day, Jodi Donze noticed a man with an injured arm who was of the same physical description as Jerome Donze.

The photo, showing Union soldiers who had been wounded earlier in the month during the Battle of the Wilderness, was taken May 20, 1864, at a field hospital by James Gardner, one of Matthew Brady’s field photographers.

Jerome Donze, the son of French immigrants who grew up in Kittanning, was shot in his right forearm on May 8, 1864, during the Battle of the Wilderness.

The wound was severe and required surgery to remove three to five inches of his ulna bone as well as bone fragments, leaving him disabled and in and out of hospitals for the rest of the war before he was honorably discharged, David Donze said.

That particular photo is famous because Abigail Hopper Gibbons, a Civil War nurse, school teacher, abolitionist and social reformer, is sitting in the photo with the wounded soldiers, David Donze said.

“The cool thing is, the photo is in the National Archives. My daughter called the archivist and she said everyone tries to identify their grandfather in the pictures,” David Donze said. “We sent her the documentation and she called us back and said she tentatively identified him in the photo,” he added.

A copy of the photo now hangs in the front office of Best Printing.

David Donze said he doesn’t have a picture of Jerome, but if he did he could verify it was him in the famous photo.

“If I can find a picture of Company A in Kittanning, I can identify him for sure,” David Donze said.

Jerome Donze enlisted as a corporal under Company A of the 37th Regiment out of Kittanning at the age of 20 on April 22, 1861. He later re-enlisted on Nov. 19, 1863, under Company G of the 191st Regiment, according to the family history David and Jodi Donze complied.

The companies Jerome was in were present for many battles during the Civil War, including Mechanicsville, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Spottsylvania, the Second Battle of Bull Run and Wilderness, according to the documents.

A cousin went to Fredericksburg, Virginia, where the photo was taken, found the building Jerome and the others were sitting in front of and got a picture in the same spot, Elicia Donze, David and Jodi’s daughter, said.

Jodi Donze noted that when their relatives showed the documentation to a park ranger there, he was excited.

“He (Jerome) was a blacksmith, but once he was wounded, that blew that up,” David Donze said.

Following the Civil War, Jerome Donze and his family moved to Oil City where he died in 1888, David Donze said. He added that Jerome’s arm never healed well and became infected, contributing to his death at the age of 48.

“There was no footwork, it was all online or by phone, it is amazing what is available,” Elicia Donze said. She added that while finding genealogical information is easy, verifying that it’s true is hard.

Finding his great-great-grandfather in a famous Civil War photo led to “all the other crazy stuff” one finds when searching out who your ancestors were, David Donze said.

For the Donze family, that story included the California Gold Rush of 1849, World War I soldiers, collapsing coal mines and the Great Fire and Flood of 1892 in Oil City, among other things.

Elicia Donze said it is remarkable to know what happened to ancestors whose fate was probably unknown by their own children, and whose existence might have been unknown by following generations until she and her parents came across it.

David Donze noted that Jerome’s son was a tinsmith who worked on St. Joseph Church when it was built in the early 1890s.

“He owned a tin shop a block from here (Best Printing) and did the leading on the windows of St. Joe’s. The family story is he also worked on the steeples,” David Donze said.

“Ancestry stuff is addictive,” Jodi Donze said.

