United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
The clinics will take place at Adagio’s Seneca location, 3292 Route 257. The first three dates will be Monday, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; Tuesday, 7:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.; and Oct. 8, 9 a.m.–2:45 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be available.
Everyone who receives a vaccine at the clinics will receive a $10 gift card for their first and second dose, made possible through a grant funded by the United Way of Pennsylvania. Gift cards will be awarded for booster shots per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.