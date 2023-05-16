The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:
Venango County
Commissioners: Sam Breene and Ken Bryan win the Republican nominations.
Court of Common Pleas: Justin Fleeger and Matthew Kirtland win on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.
Cranberry Township supervisor: Michael Deibert wins the Republican nomination.
Oil City mayor: Nicholas Moran wins the Republican nomination. He will face Democrat John Kluck in the November election.
Clarion County
Commissioners: Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan win the Republican nominations. Braxton White and Daniel Carey win the Democratic nominations.
Register and recorder: Rebekah Weckerly wins the Republican nomination.