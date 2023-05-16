The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:

Venango County

Commissioners: Sam Breene and Ken Bryan win the Republican nominations.

Court of Common Pleas: Justin Fleeger and Matthew Kirtland win on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.

Cranberry Township supervisor: Michael Deibert wins the Republican nomination.

Oil City mayor: Nicholas Moran wins the Republican nomination. He will face Democrat John Kluck in the November election.

Clarion County

Commissioners: Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan win the Republican nominations. Braxton White and Daniel Carey win the Democratic nominations.

Register and recorder: Rebekah Weckerly wins the Republican nomination.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Local high school sports scores 4-12-23

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

‘I’m not done yet!’
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.