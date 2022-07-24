According to the Penelec website, power is gradually being restored to areas that lost power today as a result of storms.

As of 9 p.m., the number of customers affected in the area was down to fewer than 1,000. Those included 940 in Venango County, 44 in Forest County and fewer than five in Clarion County.

The majority of outages in Venango County at that time were in Franklin, 295; Sugarcreek Borough, 206; Frenchcreek Township, 197. Oil City had fallen to 32 and Cranberry Township to 35.

At 5:20 p.m., the number of customers affected were 2,148 in Venango County, 22 in Forest County and six in Clarion County.

The majority of the outages in Venango County at that time were in Oil City, 989; Sugarcreek Borough, 353; Franklin, 295; Frenchcreek Township, 200; Cranberry Township, 106. 

