A total of 2,979 customers in the tri-county area are still without electricity as of this afternoon as a result of Sunday's strong wind and rain.
FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center outage maps, which includes Penelec customers, at 1:45 p.m. reported 914 in customers in Venango County, 210 in Clarion County and 768 in Forest County are still affected by power outages.
Central Electric Cooperative's outage center maps at 1:45 p.m. reported 343 customers in Venango County, 243 in Clarion County and 501 in Forest County are still affected by power outages.