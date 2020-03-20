The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a flood warning for southcentral Venango County, central Clarion County and central Jefferson County until 5:45 p.m.
Flooding is ongoing or expected in the warning areas. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarion, Brookville, Knox, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Sligo, Strattanville, Summerville, Limestone, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, Corsica, Callensburg, Sigel, Fisher and Knox-Dale.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warning area.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags