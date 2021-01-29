UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
WRESTLING: Cranberry 33, Franklin 27
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Moniteau has canceled school today.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
An Oil City artist won second place Friday in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Butter Up! butter sculpture contest with a hand-crafted bust of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor
CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.
By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 54, Warren 43; Kennedy Catholic 72, Rocky Grove 31; Fairview 71, Franklin 49; Cochranton 53, Union City 46
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast Monday focused on the theme "What Are We Doing for Others."
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
From staff reports
An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Oil City police and fire departments worked to pull a woman from the Allegheny River near the Wye Bridge this morning.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The New York Times newspaper has a regular weekend feature called "What You Get" that applies to homes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
