A natural gas leak that occurred this morning in the area of 1815 Route 8 in Kaneville has been repaired, according to Tim Dunkle, director of the Venango County Emergency Management Agency.
The area was given the all-clear notification at about 10 a.m., Dunkle said.
Multiple emergency crews responded to a call about the leak, which was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to Venango County 911.
An evacuation of the area affected about 118 people and 40 homes, and Route 8 between Routes 227 and 417 was closed, according to 911.
In addition, 911 said, efforts were made to shut down the OC&T rail line.
Evacuees who were in need of shelter were directed to Rouseville Community Center, 911 said.
Responding to the scene were Franklin state police, along with fire departments from Rouseville, Cornplanter, Cherrytree, Chapmanville, Polk, Pleasantville, Oakland, Seneca, Clintonville, Reno and Hydetown.