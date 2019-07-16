A lane restriction on Route 322 — Victory Heights Hill — in Cranberry Township earlier today has been lifted. According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer Jill Harry, a portion of the westbound side of the roadway coming down the hill was closed as a crew worked to remove earth from the shoulder of the roadway, which was the result of an overnight slide that occurred a few weeks ago. Harry said the slide, which was caused by excessive rain the region has been experiencing, went into one of the travel lanes. The shoulder cleanup took place today as the crew had an opening in its schedule, according to Harry.