Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.