Portion of Route 8 blocked off in Rouseville
Rouseville volunteer firefighters Nathan Deshner, left, and Dylan Sharp redirect traffic from Route 227 to Route 8 south in 
Rouseville.
 By Luka Krneta

Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.

State police, in a news release, identified the "victim" in the "assist mental health/officer involved shooting" as 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of 432 Main St.

The incident, police said, followed "several hours" of troopers attempting to negotiate with Stanton.

Police said they received a call at about 11:30 p.m. Friday from a 32-year-old Oil City woman, who said her "relative" had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself.

According to police, Stanton made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them then kill himself with his 9 mm pistol.

The woman, police said, pleaded with Stanton to put away his pistol, and she was put in contact with Venango County Mental Health/Crisis Intervention.

Police said a mental health delegate made contact with the woman and obtained a Mental Health Warrant (302) for Stanton.

Police said troopers arrived at Stanton's residence at about 11:47 p.m. Friday and attempted to hail him outside, but he refused to come outside and began taunting the troopers.

According to police, Stanton threatened to shoot the troopers.

Police said a search warrant was obtained for the residence at about 3 a.m. Saturday and nearby residents were evacuated. A perimeter was maintained to ensure the safety of the public.

According to police, troopers attempted to negotiate with Stanton for several hours to come out peacefully.

At about 8:30 a.m., police said, Stanton presented himself armed with a handgun and pointed it in the direction of troopers. Police said a trooper discharged his firearm and Stanton was struck.

Police said Stanton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday morning, emergency personnel had Route 8 blocked to traffic from its intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville.

At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters from Rouseville and Cornplanter Township were redirecting northbound traffic on Route 8 to Route 227 east; traffic coming off westbound Route 227 was redirected south onto Route 8.

At about 10 a.m., a state police trooper who arrived on the scene told the newspaper that he did not know how far north the road had been blocked. He also could not confirm at that time as to whether an active emergency was taking place in the blocked area.

State police on Saturday afternoon told the newspaper that the blocked portion of Route 8 had been reopened at about 2 p.m.

2
0
1
4
1

Tags

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Free

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Free

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Free

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
Free

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off
Free

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off

  • Helen Fielding

Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture
Free

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament
Free

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages
Free

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages

Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.