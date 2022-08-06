Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
State police, in a news release, identified the "victim" in the "assist mental health/officer involved shooting" as 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of 432 Main St.
The incident, police said, followed "several hours" of troopers attempting to negotiate with Stanton.
Police said they received a call at about 11:30 p.m. Friday from a 32-year-old Oil City woman, who said her "relative" had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself.
According to police, Stanton made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them then kill himself with his 9 mm pistol.
The woman, police said, pleaded with Stanton to put away his pistol, and she was put in contact with Venango County Mental Health/Crisis Intervention.
Police said a mental health delegate made contact with the woman and obtained a Mental Health Warrant (302) for Stanton.
Police said troopers arrived at Stanton's residence at about 11:47 p.m. Friday and attempted to hail him outside, but he refused to come outside and began taunting the troopers.
According to police, Stanton threatened to shoot the troopers.
Police said a search warrant was obtained for the residence at about 3 a.m. Saturday and nearby residents were evacuated. A perimeter was maintained to ensure the safety of the public.
According to police, troopers attempted to negotiate with Stanton for several hours to come out peacefully.
At about 8:30 a.m., police said, Stanton presented himself armed with a handgun and pointed it in the direction of troopers. Police said a trooper discharged his firearm and Stanton was struck.
Police said Stanton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday morning, emergency personnel had Route 8 blocked to traffic from its intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville.
At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters from Rouseville and Cornplanter Township were redirecting northbound traffic on Route 8 to Route 227 east; traffic coming off westbound Route 227 was redirected south onto Route 8.
At about 10 a.m., a state police trooper who arrived on the scene told the newspaper that he did not know how far north the road had been blocked. He also could not confirm at that time as to whether an active emergency was taking place in the blocked area.
State police on Saturday afternoon told the newspaper that the blocked portion of Route 8 had been reopened at about 2 p.m.