Update: Missing Clarion man found

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
When Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke received a call during her lunch break several weeks ago informing her she had won a contest, she assumed a scammer was trying to contact her so she almost hung up the phone.
The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are working together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Longtime Cranberry Elementary School Principal Robert Horner will be retiring June 30.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — A Shippenville man is using the most modern technology to uncover Clarion County’s oldest technology.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
- From staff reports
The congregation of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will celebrate 150 years as a church body during a special service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Franklin’s Good Friday cross walk was a day of prayer and reflection for the faithful, as the day included 14 stops at stations of the cross in the downtown area.
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.
BOYS TENNIS: Punxsutawney 3, Oil City 2
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion Rotary Club members took a tour Monday of Clarion Hospital’s new cardiovascular rehabilitation center that opened earlier this year in the former Barnes Center at Trinity Point.
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a superload being transported 57 miles from Kennerdell to Meadville today.
A crew from M & B Services, of Clarion, on Tuesday continued its work on the sidewalk portion of the streetscape and streetlight replacement project at 13th and Liberty streets in Franklin.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A retired doctor from Oil City recently purchased three buildings in the downtown area with plans to remodel the buildings and bring in several new tenants.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
The Franklin post office on Thursday was a day for reflection, as it was filled with dozens of people honoring Roger Jenkins, a longtime letter carrier who passed away in January.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, died March 1, 2022.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board members heard about a program planned for high school sophomores at their meeting Monday.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Tim Yeany can call anywhere in the world without ever dialing a number as he is one of thousands of amateur (ham) radio operators in the U.S.
State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.
State police said a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts has been apprehended.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion has been selected to be the next community featured in the WPSU-TV series “Our Town.”
