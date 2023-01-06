Update: Missing teen girl found

Kira Shaffer

Clarion state police said they have located Kira Shaffer, a 16-year-old Shippenville girl, and that she was found safe.

Police said she had run away from her residence between approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Local high school sports scores 1-3-23

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.

Local high school sports scores 12-29-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30

Local high school sports scores 12-28-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24

Winter blast chills area
Winter blast chills area

  • From staff reports

Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.

Local high school sports scores 12-22-22

Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser
Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.

Local high school sports scores 12-16-22

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 45, Cranberry 29, Redbank Valley 36, Moniteau 34, Karns City 59, Clarion-Limestone 24, Union 49, A-C Valley 32, Clarion 41, Forest Area 15, Victory Christian 33, CLA 25

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects
Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Local high school sports scores 12-13-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45

Local high school sports scores 12-9-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 63, Grove City 43; Oil City 39, Bradford 38; Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70 OT; Karns City 70, Cranberry 42; Clarion 70, Union 57; Sharpsville 42, A-C Valley 36; North Clarion 66, Forest Area 8; Moniteau 65, Keystone 53; Clarion-Limestone 85, Redbank Valley 63; Slipp…

Missing teen has been found

Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.

Local high school sports scores 12-7-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51

Local high school sports scores 12-6-22

Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.