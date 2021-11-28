The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
The restriction had been imposed from the Ohio state line to the Clarion County line. Commercial vehicle traffic had been restricted to use of the right lane.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.