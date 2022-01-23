The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the normal speed limits on both Interstates 80 and 79.
On Interstate 80, the reduced speed limit of 45 mph had been in force from the Ohio state line to Clarion County due to the winter storm.
In addition, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County have reopened after having been closed due to a multivehicle crash this morning.
The highway had been closed from Exit 29 (Route 8/Franklin/Oil City/Barkeyville) to Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville).
On Interstate 79, the same reduced speed limit had been in force from:
— I-79 northbound from exit 77 (I-76/Turnpike–Youngstown Ohio/Harrisburg) in Allegheny County to the end of I-79 in Erie County.
— The beginning of I-79 southbound in Erie County to exit 78 (Route 19/Route 228) and exit 77 (Turnpike) in Butler County.
