According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the following roads in Venango County that were closed due to overnight flooding or high water have reopened:
Pithole Road (Route 1006), which had been closed from Route 227 in Cornplanter Township to Route 36 in Allegheny Township.
Sunville Road (Route 4009), which had been closed from Cooperstown Road (Route 4020) in Oakland Township to Ridgeview Road (Route 4022) in Plum Township.
Davis Road and Creek Road in Oakland Township continue to be closed, according to Venango County 911. There is not an estimated time when the roads will reopen.
Ajax Road in Sandycreek Township is closed, according to Venango County 911. The road is expected to remain closed until Tuesday.
Forest County
German Hill Road (Route 4004) from Crystal Springs Road to Hollywood and Vine Street in Kingsley Township is closed.