Route 8 southbound, from the exit for Route 308 (Bullion/Pearl) to the on-ramp for Interstate 80 in Barkeyville, reopened at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Metal shavings on the roadway had forced the closure of the roadway this morning.
Update: Portion of Route 8 southbound in Venango County reopens
