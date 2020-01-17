Penelec has partially shut down a portion of West First Street in Oil City to repair a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle today some time before 9 a.m, according to Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon.
One person was hurt in the accident.
How long it will take Penelec to make the repair and restore power is not know at this time, according to Ragon. Flag personnel are on the scene.
Responding to the scene this morning were Oil city police, Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service.