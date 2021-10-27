Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Route 208 has partially reopened, with the closure from the intersection with Route 8 in Irwin Township to Clintonville being lifted. The road remains closed to through traffic from Clintonville to the intersection with Route 38 in Scrubgrass Township, but is expected to open later today.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.