Update: Some in area still experiencing power outages

First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
At 2:45 p.m., the bulk of the outages in Venango County were in the Oil City area, with between 501 and 1,500 customers affected, according to the website. Almost all of the outages in Clarion County were in the Knox area.
There were no power outages in Forest County, according to the website.
The website had indicated Venango County was expected to have full restoration of power around 3 p.m. In Clarion County, full restoration of power had been expected by 5:30 p.m.
However, according to the website, some power outages had remained at 8 p.m. In Venango County, there were nine customers without power. In Clarion County, 215 customers were without power.