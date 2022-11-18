Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. Also affected is the area between exit 90 (Route 830 DuBois Regional Airport in Jefferson County) to exit 97 (Route 219 DuBois/Brockway) in Clearfield County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
In addition, due to the severity of the winter weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in the northwestern region.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following:
Interstate 79, from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 141 (Route 285/Geneva/Cochranton).
Interstate 86, from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line.
Interstate 90, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
Motorists can find conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.