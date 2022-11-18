Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. Also affected is the area between exit 90 (Route 830 DuBois Regional Airport in Jefferson County) to exit 97 (Route 219 DuBois/Brockway) in Clearfield County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

In addition, due to the severity of the winter weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in the northwestern region.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following:

Interstate 79, from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 141 (Route 285/Geneva/Cochranton).

Interstate 86, from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line.

Interstate 90, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

Motorists can find conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5

TheDerrick.com is not just a digital version of The Derrick and The News-Herald. Sure, it has the page-by-page e-edition and scrolling print edition that look like digital replicas of the printed newspaper, but it also has so much more!

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4

The Events Hub is a great way to find out what's happening in the local area! This ongoing calendar of events is updated frequently with information about local upcoming special events and activities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3

You can purchase photos from The Derrick and The News-Herald in our photo store! In fact, when we take several photos at an event, we make those photos available for purchase, too! You can buy prints, specialty items and more.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2

We have a "little" bit of experience as your local news provider. The Derrick and The News-Herald have been your trusted news source for over 150 years! We are proud to serve our local communities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1

We deliver The Derrick and The News-Herald in eight counties! We have delivery subscribers in Butler County, Clarion County, Crawford County, Forest County, Jefferson County, Mercer County, Venango County and Warren County. For those outside of our delivery area who want the printed paper, w…

Police seek suspect
Free

Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Voters have their say
Free

Voters have their say

Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years
Free

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
Free

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Venango County voting machines tested
Free

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Free

Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Free

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Free

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Free

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Free

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Free

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

Free

Oil City man found safe

Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed
Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

  • From staff reports

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-18-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Rocky Grove 0; Oil City 3, Titusville 0; Cranberry 3, Forest Area 0; Redbank Valley 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Keystone 3, Clarion-Limestone 1; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; Moniteau 3, Union 0