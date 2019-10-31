Trick-or-treat announcements

Downtown Franklin trick-or-treating in the 1200 block of Liberty Street has been rescheduled to Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

All other trick-or-treating scheduled for tonight in other Venango County communities, including in the remainder of Franklin, remains as scheduled.

In Clarion County, the following communities have rescheduled trick-or-treating: Clarion Borough, 6-8 p.m., Saturday; Paint Township, 6-8 p.m., Friday; Shippenville, 6-8 p.m., Friday; and New Bethlehem, 6-8 p.m., Saturday.

In Jefferson County, Brookville has rescheduled trick-or-treating to 5:30-8 p.m., Friday.

2
2
0
3
3

Tags