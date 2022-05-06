UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
Cheryl Siverling, director of the family birthing center at UPMC Northwest, crocheted four sets of matching hats and headbands to give to the hospital’s new mothers.
“Although moms are celebrated every day at UPMC Northwest, we have created homemade ‘Mommy & Me’ matching hats and headbands to remind moms just how special they are this Mother’s Day,” said Karen Beardsley, manager for public relations at UPMC Northwest.
Brittney Leadbetter of Clarion was the first to receive her headband and matching baby hat for her newborn Charlee.
Charlee wasn’t so sure about her new hat until her mother calmed her down with a cuddle, and her father, Chase Leadbetter, added his reassurance.
Charlee is the Leadbetters’ third child.
— Laura O’Neil