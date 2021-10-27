Urgent need for blood donors

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Local donation opportunities include, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Cranberry Mall; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, at the Rocky Grove High School; from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Jesse G. Greer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1835, 421 9th St., Franklin; and from noon to 6 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions.
The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong.
At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.