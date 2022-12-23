Eight minutes on average — that’s the time it takes for the local Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S) Honor Guard to do its part sending U.S. veterans to rest.
And even though it’s only a few minutes of time, the task of the honor guards members is by no means easy.
And with Pennsylvania being home for more and more veterans as the years go by, things are only getting harder.
Back in 2003, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard was formed in Franklin with a membership of 18. Honor Guard Commander John Flick said the first of their meetings were informal with more talks of commitment and logistics.
But soon practices began as the honor guard members aimed to fulfill a role that was desperately lacking in the area.
The members began practicing, using the facilities of the Franklin VFW, and throughout fall and winter of 2003 they provided many flag folding and presentations for deceased veterans.
In May 2004, the members were able to provide their first full military service. And in late 2004, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard acquired uniforms, obtained with the help of Mike Gardinier, a member of The Venango County Funeral Directors Association.
The uniforms they commissioned were black and white in order to represent and respect veterans from all branches of the service.
Throughout this time, the Honor Guard’s membership rose, as did its workload. Acting as the provider of nearly all military funeral services in the surrounding area, Flick said “...it wasn’t unheard of for the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard to be performing five or six times in a week.”
The problem now is that the number of performances has only gone up in the past few years, while membership has decreased.
Honor Guard records indicate the group provided 113 funeral services in 2020, and that was only up until April, at which point the services were discontinued due to the pandemic.
In early 2021, as COVID cases began to decrease again, the Honor Guard resumed its work and completed another 115 services before the end of last year.
And all of this is in addition to parades, color guard services and various civic functions in which the Honor Guard also participates in throughout the year.
“We participate in a lot of parades and other events, it’s important to remain present in the community,” Flick said.
But all the added events lead to a packed schedule.
The Honor Guard currently has 43 veteran members, but of that number 11 are unable to perform due to medical reasons, moving out of the area, or age related concerns.
In addition, nine others work fulltime jobs and are unable to attend a great many services. This leaves the remaining 23 members to conduct services, sometimes six or seven in a week.
Flick said the Honor Guard needs at least 15 or 16 members present for a service, preferably more to do things to the degree they would like. But these numbers are becoming more and more difficult to achieve.
“Many of our new members are still working and can only help so much,” said member Andrew Sentgeorge.
If the Guard doesn’t possess the numbers, it may have to take out certain parts of ceremonies, such as the 21-gun salute.
All this said, the Honor Guard stands resolute in its mission. When asked why they do it, Flick simply said “We do it because it is an honor.”
With so few current members, the Honor Guard is reaching out to any and all veterans who would be interested in joining.
And Flick said potential members should be proud of the service they are providing to their fellow veterans.
“Our members need to carry themselves with honor when in uniform,” said Flick.
Previous service in the military with an honorable discharge is required to be a member. Uniforms are provided — as long as they are returned if members decide they are no longer interested — as are all other supplies needed for the ceremonies.
“It is a lot of work, a large commitment, but it’s worth every second,” Sentgeorge said.