V.E.T.S. Honor Guard to mark 20 years with 'special' banquet

In addition to performing at ceremonies for deceased veterans, members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard participate in many other events. This photo was taken at the Franklin Memorial Day parade.

 File photo by Leigh-Anne Williams

In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.

To date, the group has provided more than 1,685 service members with military funeral honors.

It has been a large commitment over the years, but Honor Guard Commander John Flick said, “We are just proud to be able to provide this for our country’s servicemen and women.”

Every year, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard holds a banquet around its anniversary, both for members and for those members of the community who have donated to the cause. This year, the banquet will be held Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Franklin.

“One of our biggest moments was being presented our Folded Flag Pins from the Department of Defense by Col. Grey Barrier in March 2007,” Flick said.

Richard Deeter, the group’s former commander who continues to serve as a member, said, “We wear them on our uniforms, and receiving one marks you as a full member. Receiving the appreciation of the families has and will always be important.”

Deeter said parades are a treat and the group has fun participating in them, “but we take it seriously.”

The original 18 members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard received much support from the community. For example, in late 2004, the group acquired uniforms, obtained with the help of Mike Gardinier, a member of The Venango County Funeral Directors Association.

“The support that we have had from the community… well, you just can’t believe how much they’ve done,” Flick said.

As a nonprofit, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard relies on occasional grants and donations, with most of the latter coming from the community and local businesses, to provide for its costs.

One of the largest expenses and difficulties faced by the group early on was transportation. It had a van for many years that that was used for most traveling, but it was hard to get in and out of and inconvenient for hauling equipment.

“We were made aware of a grant through the state in 2015 and we applied, hoping to get a shuttle bus that we could have customized and outfitted,” Flick said.

After receiving the grant, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard reached out to the Edward V. and Jessie L. Peters Charitable Trust, which covered the remaining costs.

“The day that the bus was to be delivered, we had just finished a service,” Flick said. “We all got back, and the majority of us stayed to wait and see it. The difference it has made in our work is incredible.”

He said the annual banquet is normally held at the VFW, “but for this one we are inviting more people and wanted a bigger space. We were looking at several spaces but eventually decided on holding it at the Elks this year. They are letting us use the space free of charge, for which we are extremely grateful.”

The reason behind this year’s event being bigger, Flick said, was “we felt we should invite all of the key figures from our 20 years. Usually we just invite those who contributed within the year, but this year is special.”

At the banquet, there will be a table to remember the 21 members who have passed away over the years, and Col. Barrier, will be at the celebration as a guest.

“With the new members, we have 46 total, 34 of which are able to perform when available,” he said. “Last year, we had to have some of our members hold multiple flags during parades, as we simply didn’t have the numbers we needed. With new members, we can more comfortably perform our duties.”

With 20 years of service to be celebrated on Saturday, Flick is hopeful of many more years to come.

“You can see in every one of our performances that we are proud of what we do,” he said. “I just feel so blessed to be a part of this unit.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway
Free

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-12-23

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
Free

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Free

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
Free

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
Free

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

‘I’m not done yet!’
Free

‘I’m not done yet!’

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
Free

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Free

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.

OC students participate in college, career fair
Free

OC students participate in college, career fair

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.

Free

Franklin falls to Penn Cambria in PIAA playoffs

The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year
Free

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop
Free

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors
Free

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors

LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
Free

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.

A busy Day 2 at Hershey
Free

A busy Day 2 at Hershey

HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…