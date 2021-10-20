Vaccine clinic set in Franklin

United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
The clinic will be available to eligible individuals, regardless of residency.
Everyone who receives their vaccine at the clinic will receive a $10 gift card for their first or second dose. This is made possible through a grant funded by the United Way of Pennsylvania.
Booster shots will also be available for eligible individuals. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be available.
Although appointments are not required, they are recommended and can be scheduled by calling 814-676-1811.