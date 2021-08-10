Vaccine or test mandated for certain state employees

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. Additionally, beginning Sept. 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment.
This initiative, the release said, will affect about 25,000 employees in 24-hour-operated state facilities, including state hospitals, state homes for people with intellectual disabilities, veterans homes, community health centers and state correction institutions.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have learned that the COVID-19 virus thrives in settings where people live in close proximity, such as congregate care," Wolf said. "These individuals are often our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians who are unable to leave these facilities and rely on the direct care of the staff. We want our residents and their loved ones to have peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe.
“It is our responsibility to do our part to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.”
In addition to the vaccine or test requirement, Wolf announced a vaccine incentive for state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction.
Starting Oct. 1, as part of an incentive to get inoculated, all vaccinated state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction are eligible for an additional 7.5 or eight hours of paid time off, according to the release.
The Office of Administration will work with employees and agencies to develop a mechanism for employees to confirm proof of vaccination, and is actively working with state employees' unions on implementation of the policies, the release said.
“As a leading employer in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth must stand up and provide an example for other businesses to follow,” Wolf said. “It is vitally important that employees have the confidence that they can safely work and serve their fellow Pennsylvanians.
"Even more importantly, we hope this incentive will help Pennsylvanians stay healthy and safe from dangerous variants of COVID-19.”
Currently, more than 63% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with the state ranking fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, the release said.