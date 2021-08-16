HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
Additionally, both the state departments of Health and Education announced a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks (Ginkgo) to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the state.
“A priority of the Wolf Administration is to have and maintain in-person instruction, sports programs and other extra-curricular activities at schools,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we continue to see predominately unvaccinated Pennsylvanians infected with multiple variants of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant. This reinforces the need for accessible COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible individuals in K-12 schools so that our students, teachers and staff can stay safe.”
Funding for these initiatives comes from nearly $338 million in federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds allocated to Pennsylvania to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor COVID-19 and prevent its spread in schools, the release said.