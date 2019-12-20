A Valley Grove Elementary School teacher combined classroom learning with the spirit of giving at Christmastime, and came up with a lesson on compassion and generosity that her students seemed to enjoy.
Pam Karns, who teaches third and fourth grade, taught her students to use their educational rewards to buy gifts for others, and, in doing so, taught them the joy of giving.
"Mrs. Karns has been teaching us to give things to others," fourth grader Aurora Bell-Carone said. "It has given us a lot of energy to help others.
"I wanted to just buy stuff for myself, but then she taught us this, and now I want to buy things for other people."
Karns said she has seen "a lot of joy" in her students' response to thinking of others instead of themselves.
The lessons on generosity and compassion in December became part of an established system of incentives in the classroom. The incentives had been used all year to reward both good academic performance and good behavior.
This school year, Karns and her classroom paraprofessional -or teachers aide - Chama Renninger, had set up a small "classroom store" that consisted of small trinkets and books.
Students could go to the store at certain times to purchase items with artificial money that they had earned through their work and conduct.
"We do the store all year on a regular basis, but not very often, to help the students with their math concepts," Karns said.
"We use it because money is a hard concept to teach, but it really helps them to understand math. It helps them to count the money. They save it during the weeks, and then we occasionally have them shop at the store."
Karns said she began to realize many children today are not picking up the "incidental knowledge" of being generous and compassionate. She decided to use the classroom store to teach these concepts and to give students an experience of practicing them.
"Incidental knowledge consists of the things you learn from hearing people as they talk, that you learn in social interactions. But sometimes children don't seem to have heard it," Karns said.
"Maybe that is because we are so absorbed in our electronics. Now, so much of social interactions are done through texting and emails. And you can't learn those things through this. It is mostly learned from just hearing others talk about it or observing them acting on these values."
Karns and Renninger began to give lessons to the students about these concepts. They explained to them that doing kind things for others would make the students themselves feel good.
And then, to have them practice these values, Karns told them that for three weeks, they could only save the artificial money to buy things at the store to give as gifts to others at Christmas.
"When we first started learning about generosity and compassion, they did not get it. They did not have a concept of them," Karns said.
"The students were often thinking of getting gifts at Christmastime, not of giving them. But after these lessons, they began to realize that they could give gifts to others with joy."
Karns found the more that the students learned and talked about giving to others, they began to work harder to earn rewards for their assignments and conduct.
"I saw them start to do extra schoolwork on weekends to earn extra money to buy gifts," Karns said. "I have seen them growing in kindness. I have seen them giving to each other more often."
Third-grader Makayla Ritchey said the lessons have taught her "a lot of nice things, like how to say things nice. I learned to love other people even if they are bullies. It makes me feel happy and kind."
Third-grader Elora Douglas said she learned to "help someone if they needed help."
Gage Manning, a fourth-grader, said he has learned "to be kind. It is nice to help out others."
On Thursday, as if to demonstrate the effectiveness of the lesson, Manning was overheard to offer one of his very hard-earned dollars to a young friend who had discovered he had forgotten to buy gifts for his cousins and who had no more money.
Both Karns and Renninger agreed this is the kind of thing they see now. Karns said the incentives have helped the students academically, too.
"I have definitely been able to beef up those foundation skills. They have improved in math facts and in reading," Karns said.
Douglas said the Christmas store helped her to work harder and that she "spent more time on my packets."
Fourth-grader Addison Rice agreed it "helped us to do better and try harder."
Ritchey said she would have "worked all night to earn money if I could have, but I got too tired. I feel happy and glad to buy gifts for other people and excited to give them."
Amber Nolan-Johnston, an education supervisor at Valley Grove, said she was impressed with the way Karns and Renninger "thought outside the box in a creative way to incorporate a social skills lesson about compassion and kindness in their everyday curriculum on math and English language arts."
Nolan-Johnston said she was "amazed" when she observed the growth in the students' academic and social skills, and in their values.
"They have learned more about how it feels to be generous and compassionate," Nolan-Johnston said. "And I am just so happy to see that they have worked harder academically and behaviorally so that they could give to others."