A small decorated tree on the S-curve on the Plummer Street hill in Oil City recently fell victim to vandalism.
Denny Mylarski noticed the garland on the tree was messed up and figured the wind "had blown it around."
But upon closer inspection he said it wasn't the wind. The solar panels powering the tree lights had been knocked over and the post holding them was ripped from the ground.
"There were ornaments clear on the other side of the road," Mylarski said, thinking they had to have been thrown or hit there.
Mylarski said it was obvious to him it was the work of someone who wanted to vandalize the tree.
Tree's back story
Mylarski had noticed the tree was decorated about five years ago, and he said it brought a smile to his face.
After his wife passed away three years ago around Christmas, he realized that not everyone is necessarily happy this time of year.
He remembered that tree and how it made him feel.
"After that one year I saw it decorated it hadn't been decorated again," he told the newspaper last year.
So Mylarski, feeling a little blue, decided to take a few ornaments, a star and some garland and decorate the tree last year.
"All I want to do is bring a smile to a few faces," he said.
It seemed to work, and after the newspaper article was posted on social media, comments poured in. He mentioned he wished he could put lights on the tree but noted there was no electricity.
More than 100 people shared the article and commented, and Mylarski said solar lights were left on his doorstep. He put them up immediately and saved them for this year.
Little late this year
Mylarski was a little late getting the tree decorated this year, and it was noticed. He said Oil City Mayor Bill Moon, who is a family friend, asked if he was going to decorate the tree again. And he said his daughter fielded several questions.
So a little after Thanksgiving, while Mylarski was out decorating the tree, he heard someone come up behind him. A man with a chainsaw asked if he needed help clearing out around the tree.
"All I know is his name is Scott, but he told me he was the one who originally decorated the tree," Mylarski said.
Mylarski didn't report the recent vandalism - he simply put everything back up but was upset about what was done "because people enjoy the tree."
Last year's Facebook post about the tree has been reshared, and more comments were added.
"It brings a smile to my face every time I drive by it to go home. Thank you Denny! Well done!" said Mary Jeanne Gavin Friday morning.
Greg Dill wrote Thursday night, "Thank you Mr. Mylarski. I pass by the tree every day and it does indeed bring a bit of cheer to my heart."