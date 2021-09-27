A section of Interstate 80 remains closed after a vehicle fire that happened at about 4:40 a.m. Monday. 

According to Venango County 911, there is no word as to the cause of the fire. However, the westbound lanes of I-80, starting at mile marker 34 in Clintonville, will remain closed until investigators "re-create the accident," 911 said. 

Traffic is being detoured at exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to Route 308 North to Old Route 8, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Franklin state police, and fire departments from Emlenton, Clintonville and Marion Township (Butler County) along with Emlenton Ambulance responded, according to 911. 

St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit closed

Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot available

HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Wildlife photography contest winners announced
Wildlife photography contest winners announced

Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.

Oilers slip past Huskies
Oilers slip past Huskies

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

Local high school sports scores 9-24-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …

DeBence adds new musical delights
DeBence adds new musical delights

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Local high school sports scores 9-17-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13

Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1

Local high school sports scores 9-13-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

Local high school sports scores 9-3-21

FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.