A section of Interstate 80 remains closed after a vehicle fire that happened at about 4:40 a.m. Monday.
According to Venango County 911, there is no word as to the cause of the fire. However, the westbound lanes of I-80, starting at mile marker 34 in Clintonville, will remain closed until investigators "re-create the accident," 911 said.
Traffic is being detoured at exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to Route 308 North to Old Route 8, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Franklin state police, and fire departments from Emlenton, Clintonville and Marion Township (Butler County) along with Emlenton Ambulance responded, according to 911.