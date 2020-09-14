Marienville state police said they received a report of a stolen vehicle Saturday in Farmington Township.
Police said a gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson was stolen at about noon from Snyder's Autobody at 108 Snyder Lane. The vehicle's state registration is LHZ2132.
Police described the person who took the vehicle as a bald white man, about 45 years old, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.
He was accompanied by another person who was driving a small black SUV that left the scene at the same time as the stolen vehicle, police said.
Both vehicles fled north on Tylersburg Road toward Tylersburg, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 927-5253.