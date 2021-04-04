HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Among the 5,343 new cases reported Saturday and 3,933 new cases reported Sunday, were eight new cases from Venango County (seven confirmed and one probable), and eight additional cases from Clarion County (five confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,567 cases (2,839 confirmed and 728 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,853 cases (1,826 confirmed and 1,027 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,396 cases (1,340 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 249 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 30 new cases (24 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,597 cases (6,770 confirmed and 1,827 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death over the weekend, giving the county 144 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 11 new cases (seven confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,703 cases (5,290 confirmed and 1,413 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 1,042,682 (886,446 confirmed and 156,236 probable).
- Statewide, there were 40 new deaths reported Saturday and seven new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 25,195.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 69,423 resident cases and 14,320 cases among employees for a total of 83,743 cases at 1,577 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 12,943 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
- According to the state, 5,597,856 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 17,613 in Venango County, 18,294 in Clarion County and 3,134 in Forest County.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."